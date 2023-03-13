Maui News

Maui Preparatory Academy receives $25,000 grant for Financial Aid Initiative

March 13, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
Maui Preparatory Academy class of 2022 graduates. PC: Ray Chin

Maui Preparatory Academy is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from Central Pacific Bank Foundation. The grant award, distributed over two years, supports Maui Prep’s Financial Aid Initiative which offers tuition assistance to deserving students. Currently 35% of Maui Prep students receive tuition assistance.  

Central Pacific Bank Foundation’s commitment to support Maui Prep’s Financial Aid Initiative over two years has helped to open doors of opportunity for more West Maui children to thrive, according to a school announcement.

School administrators say the Central Pacific Bank Foundation contributions and others over the years, have created more opportunity for students, and facilitated in the following accomplishments for students: 

  • The class of 2022 (21 students) graduated with an average 3.97 GPA
  • The senior class of 2022 received 103 offers of admission to colleges and universities with nearly a 70% acceptance rate
  • The class of 2022 was awarded over $6M combined in college scholarships
  • Niche, a popular school review database, recently announced Maui Prep ranked No. 5 Most Diverse Private High School in Hawaiʻi, out of 47 schools
Maui Prep was founded in 2005. The campus, formerly part of Maui Land and Pine, features the Graham Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, the Narayan Design Lab, and a new gymnasium and theater located in the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.

Comments

