Mayor Bissen to honor Maui’s milestone blood donors

March 14, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
Image courtesy of Blood Bank of Hawai‘i.

Mayor Richard Bissen and Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi are partnering to honor Maui’s milestone blood donors on Wednesday, March 22 at 8 a.m. 

More than 45 donors are invited to Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi’s Maui County blood drive, where Mayor Bissen will honor the Maui County donors who have made at least 100 lifetime blood donations, thanking them for their dedication to safeguarding the state’s blood supply. 

“I am so proud of these milestone donors who have stepped up to address the critical need for blood in our islands,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “I encourage all my fellow citizens and residents of Maui and throughout Hawaiʻi to come forward and donate blood to help deliver lifesaving treatments across the state.”

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will also host a blood drive for Maui residents Wednesday, March 21-23 at the Cameron Center in Wailuku. 

“We are thankful to our Maui County donors who roll up their sleeves to donate blood. Their incredible generosity has helped to save countless lives of people throughout the state,” said Fred McFadden, director of donor services at Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi. “We hope this group of donors can inspire other Maui County residents to help the community by donating blood.”

One donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. To make an appointment, donors can visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4770.

