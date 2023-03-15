PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

The Maui Health and United Public Workers bargaining teams reached an agreement following lengthy talks on Tuesday, March 14. Striking Maui Health employees will now review the agreement and vote on whether or not to ratify it. Voting takes place over three days, March 16, 17 and 18.

This is the fourth time during this contract renewal process that negotiating teams have reached an agreement and sent it for a vote, according to Maui Health.

Nearly 500 workers represented by the United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO have been on strike since Feb. 22, 2023, seeking a new contract with better wages.

The striking workers include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital.

In Tuesday’s negotiations, Maui Health offered a proposal that sought to address concerns related to wages and recognition of longevity. Representatives with Maui Health offered the following details:

The three-year offer includes an average 8.9% pay increase to all job classifications in the first year, and additional across-the-board pay increases in each of the remaining years, along with evening and night shift differential increases.

The offer also includes a one-time cash bonus for all UPW-represented employees of $1,500.

In addition, the offer provides UPW-represented employees with one-time longevity payments of $1,000 for employees with 15 or more years of service and $500 for employees with 7-14 years of service.

Additional non-economic items include rotational Involuntary Overtime, Flu Prevention, and participation in the Labor/Management Committee.

“We are optimistic that this agreement will be approved, and look forward to all Maui Health employees returning to work,” a Maui Health spokesperson said.

The result of the union’s ratification vote is expected no later than Monday, March 20.

“Maui Health employees and physicians are continuing to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and clean environment for our patients, visitors, employees, and providers. We are continuing to staff all affected areas as needed, in part by bringing in qualified staff from wherever we can find them. We are sincerely grateful for our community’s patience and support,” a Maui Health spokesperson said.

This week’s vote comes following a break down in negotiations last week. At the time, Union representatives said picketing would continue until a fair deal is reached and expressed resolve in fighting for a fair resolution.