Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2023

March 15, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 02:11 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:41 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
