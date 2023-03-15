Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:41 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S 5-10mph in the afternoon.