Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible early next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with SSW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com