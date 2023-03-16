Costco gas line. File photo by Wendy Osher

State gas prices continued their 2023 trend of either holding steady or dropping this week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.84, which is two cents lower than last week. The average national price is $3.46, which is one cent lower than last Thursday.

In Kahului , the average price of $4.90 is the same for two weeks in a row, six cents lower than last month and 32 cents lower than a year ago.

, the average price of $4.90 is the same for two weeks in a row, six cents lower than last month and 32 cents lower than a year ago. In Honolulu , today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.75, which is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month, and 23 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.75, which is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month, and 23 cents lower than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $4.83, which is two cents lower than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 33 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

average gas price is $4.83, which is two cents lower than last week, one cent lower than last month, and 33 cents lower than on this date a year ago. Līhuʻe‘s average price for regular is $5.26, which is two cents lower than last week, nine cents lower than last month, and two cents lower than a year ago.

“The price in almost all Hawaiʻi areas is lower than this time last year for the first time since March 2021,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “At this time last year, all Hawaiʻi metro area gas price averages were above $5 a gallon because of price increases driven by the Russia-Ukraine war.”