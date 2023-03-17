‘Akikiki search and rescue, Alaka‘i Plateau (Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2021). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Today, the Hawaiʻi Congressional delegation—US Senators Mazie K. Hirono and Brian Schatz and Representatives Ed Case and Jill Tokuda—sent a letter to Charles “Chuck” Sams, Director of the National Park Service, urging the agency to prioritize its efforts to protect critically endangered Native Hawaiian forest birds.

In their letter, the lawmakers urge NPS to use funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year to continue efforts to protect native forest birds at Haleakalā National Park on Maui.

“As the National Park Service determines how to implement the Inflation Reduction Act, we urge you to continue prioritizing this urgent work as these culturally and ecologically significant birds face extinction,”wrote the lawmakers.

Native Hawaiian forest birds are imperiled by the spread of avian malaria, which is carried into their habitat and transmitted to the birds by invasive mosquitoes. Avian malaria caused waves of extinctions after it was introduced in the early 1900’s.

“Four Hawaiian honeycreepers are at risk of extinction within the next 10 years,” continued the lawmakers. “If we lose these special birds, we also lose the essential roles they perform within the native ecosystem and a piece of Hawaiian culture. Unless we take significant action now, they will be gone forever.”

