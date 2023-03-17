New or lightly used long-sleeve shirts are being collected for farmworkers from March 24 to 31 by Maui Economic Opportunity’s National Farmworker Jobs Program.

The Long Sleeve Shirt Drive, organized nationally by the Association of Farmworker Opportunities Programs, coincides with Farmworker Awareness Week, which brings attention to farmworkers and honors their work.

Long-sleeve shirts provide protection from pesticide exposure and heat-related illnesses. Donations, which will be given to farmworkers, need to be light colored, natural fabric and long sleeved.

They may be dropped off at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku; MEO Moloka‘i, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai; and MEO Lana‘i, 1144 Ilima Ave., No. 102, Lāna‘i City. The American Job Center in the Maui County Business Resource Center, 110 Ala’ihi Street No. 209, is also a drop-off location.

MEO is Hawaiʻi’s NFJP operator, the nonprofit agency’s only statewide program. With clients on Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, MEO NFJP provides education and training, such as for GED high school equivalency diplomas and commercial driver’s licenses; supportive services, including child care, transportation, work tools and clothing; job training; and employment.

NFJP also offers training and certifications at no cost to farms. This includes first aid and CPR training, heat and pesticide certifications and partially covering the cost of on-the-job training.

For more information, contact NFJP case managers Suzette Bacarro at 808-243-4369 or [email protected], or Uilani Ah Chan at 808-243-4370 or [email protected]