Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:23 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:32 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:56 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Seas and surf will remain on the small side today. A medium period north (340-360) swell will build Sunday and peak Monday, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. For the south facing shores, a small long period swell will build Monday, producing near head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday.

East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores as a large east to west 15 to 25 kt fetch area sets up just east of the island chain.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.