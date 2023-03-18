Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Seas and surf will remain on the small side today. A medium period north (340-360) swell will build Sunday and peak Monday, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. For the south facing shores, a small long period swell will build Monday, producing near head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday.
East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores as a large east to west 15 to 25 kt fetch area sets up just east of the island chain.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com