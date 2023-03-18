Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2023

March 18, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:23 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:32 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:56 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Seas and surf will remain on the small side today. A medium period north (340-360) swell will build Sunday and peak Monday, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. For the south facing shores, a small long period swell will build Monday, producing near head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday. 


East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores as a large east to west 15 to 25 kt fetch area sets up just east of the island chain. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




