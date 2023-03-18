HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, is seeking nominations for 2023 Volunteer Hero awards recognizing volunteers who demonstrate inspirational service to the community.

Nominees must be current volunteers for a nonprofit organization in Maui County.

Nominations can be submitted at www.handsonmaui.com/nominate. The deadline is April 1. Applications must be submitted by a nonprofit or government volunteer program in the county. Only one application per organization will be accepted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Every year we look forward to celebrating these passionate Maui County residents,” said Volunteer Center Coordinator Wendy Stebbins in a news release. “While every person who donates their free time to making Maui a better place is a hero, this is a special opportunity to recognize the dedicated volunteers who go above and beyond so they know how grateful we are.”

Volunteer Heroes will be announced and recognized during National Volunteer Week from April 16 to 22.

For more information, contact Wendy Stebbins at [email protected] or 808-270-7150.