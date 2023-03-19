Maui News

Hirono condemns proposed 50% cut in cost of living allowance for military families in Hawaiʻi

March 19, 2023, 7:13 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono. File screen shot of Senate committee hearing.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned a panel of Department of Defense officials about a proposed 50% cut to the cost of living allowance for military families in Hawaiʻi during a SASC Personnel Subcommittee Hearing.

During her line of questioning, Sen. Hirono highlighted Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living and emphasized her opposition to the proposed cuts to this allowance.

“My office has heard from our Servicemembers in Hawaiʻi that they are deeply concerned about imminent cuts to their cost of living allowance,” said Sen. Hirono during the hearing. “Hawaiʻi has the most expensive cost of living of any state in the country.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Currently, Servicemembers stationed in Hawaiʻi and other posts outside the continental US receive an Overseas Cost of Living Allowance, or OCOLA, to offset the higher prices of goods and services. Earlier this year, however, the Department of Defense announced plans to reduce OCOLA benefits for servicemembers in Hawaiʻi by as much as 50%.

Sen. Hirono continued, “Today, the cost of a gallon of gas in Hawaiʻi is $4.85, more than a dollar above the national average of $3.46. A gallon of milk in Honolulu is $7.28 compared to the national average of $4.41. The cost of housing in Hawaiʻi is higher than any other state—I could go on. As we continue to combat inflation, the thought of slashing the cost of living allowance for Servicemembers in Hawaiʻi is absurd.”

During the hearing, Sen. Hirono also highlighted the investments from President Biden’s budget in resources for Servicemembers—including expanding Pre-K, suicide prevention, sexual assault prevention and response, and reproductive health care services—and asked about what the DoD is doing to support family planning services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, Sen. Hirono said she is focused on overseeing the safe closure of Red Hill, rebuilding and modernizing military infrastructure in Hawaiʻi and around the country, strengthening US relationships with partners and allies, and advancing DOD’s work to combat climate change.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1State Takes Control Of Vessel Grounded In Lahaina Maui Near Hauola Stone 2Maui Just Got Sweeter With New Momona Bakery And Coffee Shop In Kahului 310 New Officers Joined The Ranks Of The Maui Police Department 4Maui Brewers Festival Fundraiser Set To Return After 3 Year Absence 5Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Restaurant In Paia 6Made In Hawaiʻi Branding Workshop March 29 At Hawaiʻi Convention Center