The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kahului Airport sign. PC: Wendy Osher (8.18.21)

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, from mile marker 22.7 to 23.8, in the vicinity of Leialii Parkway and Kāʻanapali Parkway, on Tuesday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Maui Electric Company to perform emergency pole replacements.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for street sweeping. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, in the vicinity of Kinipōpō Street and Aku Place, from Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway from Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance of the center median.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Pāʻia: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 9.6 to 10, in the vicinity of Hamakuapoko Road, on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Puʻunēnē (night work): Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.7 to 5.1, in the vicinity of N. Firebreak Road and Hāliʻimaile Road, from Monday, March 20 through the morning of Wednesday, March 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for coring of different parts of the roadway to determine existing road depth and define locations to be repaired.

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 8.1 to 13.3, in the vicinity of ʻAʻapueo Parkway and Naʻalae Road, on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Mokulele Highway (Route 311) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mokulele Highway (Route 311) possible in either direction, from mile marker 0 to 0.18, in the vicinity of Kūihelani Highway and Hoʻokele Street, from Wednesday, March 22 through Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1 to 1.5, in the vicinity of ʻŌmilu Street and Waiheʻe Elementary School, on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1 in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road and Kula Highway, on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Waiheu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Right lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Wailupe Drive and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.