The Adventure Park on Maui, a zipline and climbing adventure experience in Lahaina, re-opened for operation on Friday, March 17, with a new look to the brand and its courses. Tickets are now available for general admission, groups and birthday parties.

“We are excited to unveil our recent improvements to the Park, including new ziplines,” said Park Manager Tyler Kueffner. “We’ve upgraded to an advanced safety system, LockD Clips, and reconfigured the courses for an even more exciting guest experience.”

While at The Adventure Park on Maui, participants wear harnesses with safety clips that connect to safety lines, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end, according to managers.

The six trails at The Adventure Park consist of various elevated challenges, including bridges, slacklines, ladders, and ziplines. The courses are designed for ages 7 to adult with varying levels of difficulty and challenge.

“The Adventure Park on Maui is an amazing and unique experience for visitors and locals alike,” said Bahman Azarm, Founder and CEO of Outdoor Venture Group. “We are thrilled to bring our experience of operating successful adventure parks to this beautiful location.” Outdoor Venture Group has owned and operated aerial adventure parks since 2009 when Azarm first brought the concept to the United States. In addition to the Maui location, OVG operates aerial adventure parks in NY, CT, TN and VA.

The Adventure Park on Maui is scheduled to operate seven days a week and 363 days a year, closing on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Park operating hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays. The 2023 schedule is available online.

Tickets for the Park’s activities are available on the Park’s website. Participants may choose day or evening timeslots. Ticket prices vary and can be found here. Hawaiʻi State residents will be eligible for a discount of 25% General Admission tickets on weekends and 40% off General Admission tickets on weekdays with code KAMAAINA. ID will be required a check in.

Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s picnic tables and natural surroundings.

The Adventure Park on Maui at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina. Walk ins are welcome on a space available basis, but guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park’s website or by calling 808-868-0041.