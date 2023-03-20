PC: Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom and its employees donated more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits and organizations, and tripled employee volunteer hours in community service last year.

“Hawai‘i is our home, where we live, work and raise our families, and we feel a sense of responsibility to make Hawai‘i better for all,” said President and General Manager Su Shin in a news release. “I’m inspired by how generously our employees volunteer their time and talents to support so many worthy causes throughout the state.”

Highlights include the following:

Donated nearly $885,000 in airtime for public service announcements for nonprofit organizations and government agencies on Hawaiian Telcom TV.

Contributed nearly $200,000 to local nonprofits and organizations throughout the state.

Raised more than $160,000 for United Way organizations in Hawai‘i – Aloha United Way (O‘ahu), Kaua‘i United Way, Maui United Way and Hawai‘i Island United Way.

Hawaiian Telcom employees worked more than 3,200 volunteer hours statewide, including more than 500 employees volunteering for the company’s annual Day in the Community in September 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The total amount includes corporate, in-kind and employee contributions and sponsorships.

Hawaiian Telcom offers its full-time employees up to 40 paid volunteer hours every year through its unique Mālama Hours program. The program solidifies the company’s culture of volunteerism by giving employees the freedom and flexibility to give back in the ways they find most meaningful.

In addition to investing in the community with donations and volunteer service, Hawaiian Telcom made significant progress in bridging Hawai‘i’s digital divide in 2022, investing over $160 million in private capital to further expand its statewide fiber network, increase its network capacity, and support its communications and technology solutions for customers.