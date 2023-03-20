Maui Business

Hawaiian Telcom donated more than $1.2M to local nonprofits in 2022

March 20, 2023, 8:55 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom and its employees donated more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits and organizations, and tripled employee volunteer hours in community service last year.

“Hawai‘i is our home, where we live, work and raise our families, and we feel a sense of responsibility to make Hawai‘i better for all,” said President and General Manager Su Shin in a news release. “I’m inspired by how generously our employees volunteer their time and talents to support so many worthy causes throughout the state.”

Highlights include the following:

  • Donated nearly $885,000 in airtime for public service announcements for nonprofit organizations and government agencies on Hawaiian Telcom TV. 
  • Contributed nearly $200,000 to local nonprofits and organizations throughout the state. 
  • Raised more than $160,000 for United Way organizations in Hawai‘i – Aloha United Way (O‘ahu), Kaua‘i United Way, Maui United Way and Hawai‘i Island United Way.
  • Hawaiian Telcom employees worked more than 3,200 volunteer hours statewide, including more than 500 employees volunteering for the company’s annual Day in the Community in September 2022.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The total amount includes corporate, in-kind and employee contributions and sponsorships.

Hawaiian Telcom offers its full-time employees up to 40 paid volunteer hours every year through its unique Mālama Hours program. The program solidifies the company’s culture of volunteerism by giving employees the freedom and flexibility to give back in the ways they find most meaningful.

In addition to investing in the community with donations and volunteer service, Hawaiian Telcom made significant progress in bridging Hawai‘i’s digital divide in 2022, investing over $160 million in private capital to further expand its statewide fiber network, increase its network capacity, and support its communications and technology solutions for customers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1State Takes Control Of Vessel Grounded In Lahaina Maui Near Hauola Stone 2The Adventure Park On Maui Re Opens With New Look And Management 3Founder Of Peʻahi Big Wave Contest Retires Looks Back At Maui Surfing Pioneers 4Maui Just Got Sweeter With New Momona Bakery And Coffee Shop In Kahului 5Hirono Condemns Proposed 50 Cut In Cost Of Living Allowance For Military Families In Hawaiʻi 6List Maui Lane Closures Through March 24