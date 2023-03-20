Maui Ocean Center officially opened its doors 25 years ago today and will celebrate the milestone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 25.

The aquarium’s 25th Anniversary Celebration will include a magician, puppet show, live music, hula performance, limited edition shirts, arts and crafts, face painting and more. Discounted admission for kama’āina is $20 adults and $5 keiki. Tickets can be ordered at mauioceancenter.com/tickets

Since opening in 1998, Maui Ocean Center has aimed to foster wonder and respect for Hawaiʻi’s marine life — and help protect it for future generations. Whether it’s walking through a 54-foot-long underwater tunnel surrounded by sharks and rays or coming eye-to-eye with a humpback whale in an immersive 3D film, Maui Ocean Center seeks to inspire as it brings guests below the water’s surface.

Two employees have been with the aquarium since the beginning: Harry Abrahamsen (pictured below in 1998) is currently Maui Ocean Center’s Head Diver, while John Gorman is the Curator Emeritus. Each day, guests can find them both doing a variety of tasks — whether it’s Abrahamsen helping measure a sea turtle or Gorman pointing out a shark during a daily Dive Link presentation.

“We have so much to celebrate, from our dedicated employees to decades of showcasing the beauty of the ocean surrounding us,” said Maui Ocean Center’s General Manager Tapani Vuori.

Saturday’s event will include a sidewalk sale and book signing at the aquarium’s gift store Maui Ocean Treasures. Also available will be a limited-edition Pandora charm recognizing Maui Ocean Center’s 25th anniversary.

The aquarium’s restaurant Seascape will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and the celebration will continue at Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

