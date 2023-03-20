Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:18 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:54 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:28 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:43 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium size, short period north (360-020 degree) swell generated by the winds behind a stalling front northwest of the islands is arriving this morning. This swell will produce small to moderate size surf along most smaller island north-facing shores through tonight and will gradually decline Tuesday. A mix of small north northwest swells may maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west-facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. These north swells may wrap around and subtly increase surf along east-facing shores with more northern exposures through Tuesday. Strengthened mid week trades will result in more choppy wind waves along east-facing shores. A very small, long period south (190 degree) swell arriving today will result in an additional foot or two of surf along many south-facing shores through Tuesday before gradually lowering on Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional chest sets.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1State Takes Control Of Vessel Grounded In Lahaina Maui Near Hauola Stone      2The Adventure Park On Maui Re Opens With New Look And Management      3Founder Of Peʻahi Big Wave Contest Retires Looks Back At Maui Surfing Pioneers      4Maui Just Got Sweeter With New Momona Bakery And Coffee Shop In Kahului      5Hirono Condemns Proposed 50 Cut In Cost Of Living Allowance For Military Families In Hawaiʻi      6List Maui Lane Closures Through March 24