Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium size, short period north (360-020 degree) swell generated by the winds behind a stalling front northwest of the islands is arriving this morning. This swell will produce small to moderate size surf along most smaller island north-facing shores through tonight and will gradually decline Tuesday. A mix of small north northwest swells may maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west-facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. These north swells may wrap around and subtly increase surf along east-facing shores with more northern exposures through Tuesday. Strengthened mid week trades will result in more choppy wind waves along east-facing shores. A very small, long period south (190 degree) swell arriving today will result in an additional foot or two of surf along many south-facing shores through Tuesday before gradually lowering on Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional chest sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com