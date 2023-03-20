Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:18 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:54 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:28 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:43 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium size, short period north (360-020 degree) swell generated by the winds behind a stalling front northwest of the islands is arriving this morning. This swell will produce small to moderate size surf along most smaller island north-facing shores through tonight and will gradually decline Tuesday. A mix of small north northwest swells may maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west-facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. These north swells may wrap around and subtly increase surf along east-facing shores with more northern exposures through Tuesday. Strengthened mid week trades will result in more choppy wind waves along east-facing shores. A very small, long period south (190 degree) swell arriving today will result in an additional foot or two of surf along many south-facing shores through Tuesday before gradually lowering on Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional chest sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.