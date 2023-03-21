The 21st annual Maui Matsuri is now accepting entries for its Art Contest from eligible students who can win up to $100 in cash prizes. The Maui Matsuri Art Contest is sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui.

The contest is open to Maui County students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. The deadline to enter and submit artwork is May 1. All entries must depict this years’ Maui Matsuri 2023 Festival theme of Ichi-go ichi-e or “Treasure the unrepeatable moments.” Cash prizes will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners in each of the following four age divisions:

Kindergarten – 2nd Grade

3rd – 5th Grade

6th – 8th Grade

9th – 12th Grade

“As the festival resumes after the pandemic, this year’s theme reflects how our community should cherish every fleeting moment,” said Kit Furukawa, president of Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. “We are always amazed by the artwork submitted to our judges every year, and we ask all of our parents and teachers to encourage their children and students to participate in this wonderful activity.”

Each participant can submit one hand-drawn, non-digital artwork on 8.5×11-inch paper, without any frames or mounting pieces. Each entry must have an official entry form, along with a signed disclaimer taped to the back of the artwork submitted.

Entries may be dropped off at Housemart Ben Franklin Crafts store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center by May 1. Mailed submissions should be addressed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului, HI, 96733, and postmarked by May 1, 2023.

Winners will be recognized at the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The winning artworks will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Entries shall be mailed back after the event if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided. The artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

For more information on the Art Contest, including contest rules, acceptable mediums, and entry forms, visit the Maui Matsuri festival website at mauimatsuri.com or email [email protected]