Partial road closure on Dickenson Street in Lahaina due to waterline work, March 22
A portion of the westbound lane of Dickenson Street between Waineʻe Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina will be closed Wednesday, March 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon while work is done on a new water service line.
Traffic will be allowed to turn from Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Dickenson Street and follow contraflow at the worksite.
For updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Services at 808-270-7633.
