High-altitude balloons to launch near Waimea

March 22, 2023, 3:30 PM HST
A stratospheric balloon made by the company World View. (Photo credit: World View Facebook)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has issued an alert to the public that two high-altitude balloons will be launched off Hawaiʻi Island near Waimea between March 23-25, 2023.

Sierra-Nevada Corporation and World View are launching the balloons, with a mission to complete a demonstration of uncrewed stratospheric communication capabilities.

The high-altitude balloons will be near Hawai’i Island for approximately 48 hours before traveling to the continental United States over the course of approximately 60 days.

The flights are coordinated with federal, state, and local authorities.

The high-altitude balloons will launch and lift to a target altitude between 70,000 and 90,000 feet, well above the altitude that passenger planes fly.

State officials say the flights are weather permitting.

More information about the mission is posted here.

