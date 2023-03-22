In 2022, Maui Food Technology Center showcased products from five Maui companies at TIGS. None of these businesses attended the show in-person due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, however, they were able to get the word out about their products to thousands of buyers, wholesalers, and distributors who attended the show. Photo credit: Maki Nakamura

Maui Food Technology Center is seeking local businesses interested in showcasing their products during Japan’s largest B2B lifestyle and gift trade show, the Tokyo International Gift Show. This year’s event will be held in Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center Tokyo, Sept. 6-8, 2023.

This year, TIGS show organizers anticipate nearly 3,000 exhibitors and more than 200,000 buyers, wholesalers, and distributors to attend this major three-day trade show.

Types of products featured at TIGS are home decoration, crafts, clocks and watches, clothing and textiles, party, decorations, handbags, jewelry, food, and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to MFTC Board Member Nina Tanabe, MS, CFS, who will be helping coordinate the Maui booths onsite, “This is an exciting opportunity to meet many diverse buyers, importers, and distributors. You can test and/or launch new products, network and build relationships, and promote your brand. Hawaiʻi businesses can also participate at an affordable cost thanks to the support from Maui County’s Office of Economic Development.”

If interested in participating and/or for more details, please contact MFTC at [email protected]