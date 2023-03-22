Paula Fuga. PC: credit Carlos Mozo

The Shops at Wailea hosts their monthly concert series, Ke Kani Hone O Wailea, headlined by multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner, Paula Fuga on Friday, March 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

At the concert, residents and visiting patrons will have the opportunity to interact with the Maui Humane Society, make a donation and even adopt a pet.

Acclaimed for her originality in song composition and soulful vocals, Fuga is one of Hawaiʻi’s top female artists. With a fanbase that expands worldwide and a successful music career, Fuga is dedicated to inspiring positive social change through her music. Fuga’s accomplishments include winning Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, following the release of her second full-length album Rain on Sunday through Brushfire Records.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Starting with this month’s Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert, The Shops at Wailea will be partnering with a local charity for every performance,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Management of The Festival Companies. Whitt said she hopes the the partnership will bring about awareness by providing guests an opportunity to learn more about the nonprofit, donate to their cause, and even adopt a pet.

Maui Humane Society is dedicated to protecting and saving the lives of local pets, educating the community and inspiring respect and compassion towards all animals.

Ke Kane Hone O Wailea concerts are complimentary and welcome guests of all ages. The Center’s special events and entertainment are designed to enrich the community through exploration and discovery of arts and culture, according to management.