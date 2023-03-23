Maui News

Three sauces sold in Hawaiʻi recalled due to undeclared soy allergen

March 23, 2023, 8:33 AM HST
Recalled items. PC: DOH Food and Drug Branch

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch issued a warning to residents of a voluntary recall of various sauces distributed in Hawaiʻi by Mutual Trading Co. Inc., of El Monte, Calif.

The company is recalling 60 fl. oz. containers of “Kagome Worcester Sauce,” 10 fl. oz of “Kagome Chuno Sauce,” and 8 g. of “Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce,” because the package labels do not declare the presence of soy as an allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The products were distributed in Hawai‘i mainly through restaurants and some retail stores until March 16, 2023.

  • “Kagome Worcester Sauce” is in a 60 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 7676451130, and lot code 2024.5.26 or before this date.
  • “Kagome Chuno Sauce” is in a 10 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 76764423003, and lot code 2024.4.28 or before this date.
  • “Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce” is in an 8 g. plastic bag, with UPC code 072546242749, and lot code 2023.7.29 or before this date.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of soy. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by missing to indicate soy from a second derived ingredient.

Mutual Trading Co. Inc. immediately responded to this issue, and has already taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected products. Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Affected products are listed below:

Recalled items. PC: DOH Food and Drug Branch
