PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

The Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start program served 165 children with 104 families meeting low income eligibility guidelines, according to the recently released MEO Head Start Annual Report for Program Year 2021-22.

MEO Head Start provides preschool for eligible 3 and 4 year olds on Maui and Moloka‘i at no cost to families. In addition to students from low income families, Head Start prioritizes foster children and those from families who are homeless, on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Social Security. Children with special needs also are enrolled.

A total of 22 families received public assistance, nine were in foster care, 14 had unstable housing and 16 qualified through the state Department of Education with special needs. Thirty-five children were certified with disabilities.

Enrollments were down due the lingering challenges of the pandemic. MEO Head Start’s full enrollment is 219 children.

The program received $3.5 million during the fiscal year from the federal government. MEO’s Early Childhood Services department, which includes Head Start and the Kahi Kamali‘i Early Childhood Center, also garners county funds.

Head Start operated 11 centers on Maui and one in Kaunakakai.

The 25-page report can be found online.