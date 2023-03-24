High school graduation ceremonies for Maui County public schools have been scheduled for the Class of 2023 with date, time and location information listed below.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s commencement guidelines continue to reflect less restrictive COVID-19 requirements across the state.

“Our public schools strive to ensure that every student reaches their fullest potential and can be successful and thrive after high school, no matter what path they choose,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release. “Graduation is the culmination of that effort, reflecting years of dedication by our students and their families, teachers, administrators and peers who have helped them achieve their goals along the way. I know that our Class of 2023 will continue to make Hawai‘i proud as they embark on their next journey.”

While there are currently no planned health and safety restrictions for this year’s graduation ceremonies, attendees are asked to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 precautions and to stay home if they feel sick, have symptoms of illness, or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past five days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below, based on the latest information available. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.