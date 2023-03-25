Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:20 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:36 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:38 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Lingering small, medium period northwest swells will hold small surf along north and west-facing shores through the day. A slightly larger, longer period northwest swell will build in Sunday afternoon. This will provide a small boost to north and west shore surf from Sunday night into Monday. This swell will begin falling Tuesday with only small surf expected by Wednesday. A similar size, medium period northwest swell will result in a slight boost to north and west-facing shore surf late next week. Surf along east-facing shores will hold steady through tonight with a minor boost expected over the weekend as trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. Several days of this moderate east fetch will result in little change to east chop through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.