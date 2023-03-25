Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:20 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:36 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:38 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:44 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Lingering small, medium period northwest swells will hold small surf along north and west-facing shores through the day. A slightly larger, longer period northwest swell will build in Sunday afternoon. This will provide a small boost to north and west shore surf from Sunday night into Monday. This swell will begin falling Tuesday with only small surf expected by Wednesday. A similar size, medium period northwest swell will result in a slight boost to north and west-facing shore surf late next week. Surf along east-facing shores will hold steady through tonight with a minor boost expected over the weekend as trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. Several days of this moderate east fetch will result in little change to east chop through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




