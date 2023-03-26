Maui News

Senate takes vote on key gubernatorial nominees

March 26, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Former Maui Managing Director under the Arakawa administration, Keith Regan, is one of Governor Josh Green’s cabinet selections.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate deliberated on the committee recommendations for Governor Josh Green’s key cabinet nominees on Friday, namely:

  • Kali Watson who was nominated as Chair for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands,
  • Keith Regan (formerly of Maui) who was nominated as Comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services,
  • Chris Sadayasu who was nominated as Director for the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, and
  • Scott Glenn who was nominated as Director of the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

The Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs, the Senate Committee on Government Operations, and the Senate Water & Land Committee previously voted to recommend advise and consent for Kali Watson, Keith Regan and Scott Glenn, respectively. 

Regan received a unanimous vote for his confirmation from the Senate, and Watson was confirmed by a vote of 21-2. Glenn, however, was not confirmed by a vote of 12-12. 

The Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism recommended to not advise and consent to the nomination of Chris Sadayasu. He subsequently was not confirmed by the assembled Senate by the vote of 8-15. 

The Senate will reconvene on Tuesday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m.

