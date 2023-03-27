Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:07 AM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 08:15 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:38 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The arrival of a small, medium period northwest swell (310 degree) late yesterday has resulted in a slight boost in surf along the smaller island north and west-facing shorelines. This waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores will continue through the morning before the swell begins to slowly fade from this afternoon through Tuesday. A series of smaller northwest to north swells (310-320 degree) are expected to pass through during the second half of the week. Elevated wind wave chop along eastern exposures generated from a large source region of moderate trades upstream of the islands will persist the next few days. Very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeast shores from either background energy moving in from the Southern Hemisphere or from trade belt wind swell, respectively, will keep south-facing shore surf slightly under waist high, at best.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.