At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the lowering of flags to honor victims of the recent shooting tragedy in Nashville, Tenn.

“We lower our flags as a sign of respect and love for the innocent victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tenn.,” said Gov. Green. “In doing so, we unite with President Biden and others across our nation in mourning the deeply felt losses.”

The United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from the time of this order on Tuesday, March 28 through sunset on March 31, 2023.