Maui News

Governor lowers flags to honor Nashville victims

March 28, 2023, 9:50 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the lowering of flags to honor victims of the recent shooting tragedy in Nashville, Tenn.

“We lower our flags as a sign of respect and love for the innocent victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tenn.,” said Gov. Green. “In doing so, we unite with President Biden and others across our nation in mourning the deeply felt losses.”

The United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from the time of this order on Tuesday, March 28 through sunset on March 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Volcano Watch Peles Hair A Beautiful Hazard On Hawaiʻi Island 2Magnitude 4 1 Earthquake On Hawaiʻi Island Preceded By Two 3 Quakes 3Kihei Community Association President Hopes To Overcome Funding Road Blocks 4Edith Kanakaʻole Quarter Released Into Circulation 5List Maui Lane Closures Through March 31 65 Planets Party In The Western Sky This Week