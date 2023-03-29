

























There was a wave of action from team Pepperdine on Tuesday in the second day of the 2023 ʻĀnuenue Spring Break Classic at Kāʻanapali as they moved into first place, along with the Denver Pioneers at 561 (-15).

The Waves were led by Lion Higo (T4), Yingzhi Zhu (T6) and Maui’s own Reese Guzman (T8) who tied for the second-best score Tuesday, 66 (-5).

Pepperdine Head Coach, Laurie Gibbs talked about her team preparation for the tournament, “The main thing that we talk about each morning is just playing one shot at a time.” She added, “It’s really an accumulation of what we do leading up to tournaments – we have a great group, they really work hard and have great chemistry together supporting each other and their dedication to the team.”

When asked about any standouts for Pepperdine, Gibbs noted, “Obviously Reese at five-under was incredible today and Higo had a bogey-free round. Zhu has been very steady.” Gibbs said, “The (Royal Kāʻanapali) course is challenging, the greens are challenging and it’s important to keep it in play. You need to hit the fairway to be able to hit it into the green and that’s what they’ve been doing; they’ve been doing it all year – hitting good shots and giving themselves opportunities.”

Reese Guzman was a standout golfer at Maui High School, where she was a two-time MIL champion and state runner-up twice (once at Kāʻanapali), before playing at Pepperdine.

After posting the second lowest round in team history on Monday, Denver today was led by Alyson Bean who shot 68 (-4) and Anna Cathrine Krekling at 70 (-2). Bean had a bogey-free round, posting four birdies, but had to scrap for a few sandy par saves. Krekling had four birdies and two bogeys for the day. The Crimson and Gold’s 561 set a new program record for a low score for the team through 36 holes.

UCLA’s Zoe Campos holds the lead after starting and ending her round with a few birdies. She has a one-stroke lead over Tulane’s Carla Bernat and two shots ahead of Denver’s Alyson Bean.

Campos’ scores of 66 and 67 are the lowest of her collegiate career, besting her previous mark of 68. Team UCLA is in third place heading into the final round at Ka’anapali tomorrow.

Team San Francisco Head Coach Sara Doell commented on her team’s play so far this week after having a very rainy start to their golf season.

“I’m proud of them after yesterday’s round – they looked really sharp. I told them today, let’s just tighten up our games a little bit – it’s a putt here, a decision there and, we came out firing today – we were seven under through five holes.” Doell said, “The 15th hole crushed us, but we’re a young team, I’m proud of them – I’m excited about what we’re doing and we shot 292-289 so far and we’ve averaged 295 before this event so we couldn’t ask for any better.”

About Riana Mission who is T8 going into tomorrow Coach Doell said, “She hit 16 greens and she said she wasn’t any farther than 18 feet from the pin all day – quite honestly, the three-under she’s disappointed with. She struggled with her putts but she’s a solid player – last year she went to Regionals on her own as a freshman. Right now she’s having a good spring, but I know there’s more in there for her here – look for her tomorrow.”

The ladies tee off at 8 a.m. with walking spectators welcome.