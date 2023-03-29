Maui Business

Maui Department of Liquor Control to accept License renewal applications April 1

March 29, 2023, 8:20 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control will begin accepting liquor license renewal applications starting April 1. Applications can be submitted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s office at 110 Alaʻihi St., Room 212, in Kahului.

Due to changes to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 281-53, all applications for renewal of liquor license must be signed by an authorized signer and must be notarized.

The application and all required documents must be mailed or dropped off at the department of Liquor Control and must be received and accepted by the Department by 4:30 p.m. June 15.

The department encourages licensees to submit renewal applications as soon as possible to provide time to resolve any discrepancies or issues before the filing deadline.

The Application for Renewal of Liquor License can be downloaded from the Department of Liquor Control website at https://mauicounty.gov/2164/Renewal-of-Liquor-License. Licensees are asked to use only the current application form that was revised in 2023. Submittal of prior versions of the renewal form will not be accepted.

For more information, call the Department of Liquor Control at 808-243-7772 or send email to [email protected]

