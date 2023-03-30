Maui News

Voluntary recall of snack bites on Maui and O‘ahu due to undeclared milk allergen

March 30, 2023, 5:40 PM HST
Various dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites recalled on Maui and O‘ahu due to undeclared milk allergen.

Residents are being warned of a voluntary recall of various dark chocolate fruit and peanut bites on Maui and O‘ahu due to an undeclared milk allergen on product labels. 

Salento Organics of West Palm Beach, Florida is recalling its 4-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites, Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites, Dark Chocolate Mango Bites, Dark Chocolate Banana Bites, Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites because they may contain undeclared milk.

People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, according to the Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 4-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites, listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected] or call 561-402-8232, during operational hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

More information about milk allergens can be found here: milk allergens.       

