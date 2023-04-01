Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. presenting his FY 2024 proposed budget PC: County of Maui

Maui County departments are scheduled to present their fiscal year 2024 budget priorities throughout the month of April.

The county departments are scheduled as follows, with meetings to start at 9 a.m. except as indicated:

April 3, Department of Finance, Office of the County Auditor, Department of the Corporation Counsel.

April 4, Department of Environmental Management, Department of Liquor Control, Department of Personnel Services.

April 5, Department of Transportation, Department of Fire and Public Safety, Department of Management, Department of Agriculture.

April 6, Department of Parks and Recreation.

April 10, Department of Housing and Human Concerns, Department of Prosecuting Attorney.

April 12, Department of Police, Department of Water Supply.

April 14, Department of Planning (1 p.m.).

April 17, Department of Public Works, Maui Emergency Management Agency.

April 18, Office of the Mayor

“This is a great opportunity to talk to each department and ask questions about their proposed budgets,” said Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura. “My goal is to work together to create more solutions and opportunities for our community.”

Decision-making meetings on the county budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023 are planned for later in the month, Sugimura said.

Each meeting agenda will be available at MauiCounty.us/agendas. Written testimony will be accepted via eComment. Oral testimony will also be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.