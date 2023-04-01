Maui News

Honoapiʻilani accident: Highway now OPEN between Hōkiokio and Front Street

April 1, 2023, 1:36 PM HST
* Updated April 1, 3:16 PM
Update: (3:11 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of Hōkiokio to Front Street is now OPEN in both directions.

Posted: (1:29 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in the area of Hōkiokio to Front Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The closure went into effect shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted when they become available.

