Honoapiʻilani accident: Highway now OPEN between Hōkiokio and Front Street
Update: (3:11 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)
The Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of Hōkiokio to Front Street is now OPEN in both directions.
Posted: (1:29 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)
The Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed in the area of Hōkiokio to Front Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The closure went into effect shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted when they become available.
