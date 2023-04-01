(10:13 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)

The Honopiʻilani Highway is now OPEN at Māʻalaea Road. The road was closed earlier due to a motor vehicle accident.

(9:55 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)

Traffic is now being contra flowed following a traffic accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Māʻalaea Road. Motorists can expect delays.

(9:26 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023)

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is temporarily closed in the area of Māʻalaea Road near Mile 7-8 due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists can expect significant delays while emergency crews respond. Fire and police personnel were on scene at last report.

