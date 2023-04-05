Maui News

Playground Communication Board unveiled for nonverbal kids at Maui’s Keōpūolani Park

April 5, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
The Playground Communication Board is shown at Hui Aloha playground in Keōpūolani Park in Kahului. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui unveiled a Playground Communication Board, which can be used by nonverbal individuals to communicate with others, at Keōpūolani Park in Kahului on March 31.

The board is the first of its kind in County of Maui parks. It is located at Hui Aloha playground, which opened in 2010 as the first Boundless Playground in the state. A Boundless Playground is designed to give all people, regardless of abilities, opportunities to explore and play together.

The Playground Communication Board will make Hui Aloha playground even more inclusive by helpingchildren who use alternative forms of communication, such as sign language, to communicate with other children.

The board includes symbols and pictures with words, as well as an alphabet keyboard and numbers, that children can use to communicate.

The Playground Communication Board is shown at Hui Aloha playground in Keōpūolani Park in Kahului. PC: County of Maui

For more information, call Richard Antone, Recreation Specialist, at 808-270-1792 or send email to [email protected]

Comments

