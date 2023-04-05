Maui News

Rep. Jill Tokuda to host Maui town hall, April 6

April 5, 2023, 8:02 AM HST
Town Hall in Hilo. PC: US Rep. Jill Tokuda

Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) will host a Maui town hall event on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Pāʻina Building in Kahului.

This comes following a well-attended similar event in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island, that welcomed 80 guests.

“It’s important that we be present and accessible as we focus on meeting the needs of our constituents,” said Rep. Tokuda. “It was validating to hear that we work we are doing in Congress to increase access to things like health care and housing are top priorities to people in our district. Now it’s about taking their hopes and concerns back to DC to get things done for our constituents.”

Additional community town halls will be held on Kauaʻi on April 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wilcox Elementary School Cafeteria; and on May 1, 2023 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Kona at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Council Chambers – Building A.

For more and to RSVP, community members are asked to visit: www.tokuda.house.gov/townhalls.

