Hawaiʻi drivers got some relief at the pump in the last week as gas prices dropped to more than 40 cents lower than this time last year in most areas, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.80, which is two cents lower than last week. The average national price is $3.55, which is six cents higher than last Thursday.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.87 is three cents lower than last week, the same as last month and 45 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.69, which is three cents lower than last week, eight cents lower than last month, and 46 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.80, which is one cent lower than last week, two cents higher than last month, and 49 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is five cents lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 24 cents lower than a year ago.

“Last weekend’s announcement of an oil production cut by OPEC countries has not yet affected prices at the pump, but it could do so if oil prices climb much higher,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

