Road closure and water service outage starting Monday, April 10 to affect 80 to 100 customers in Wailuku near South High Street

A road closure and water service outage beginning Monday night, April 10 will affect 80 to 100 customers in an area near South High Street in Wailuku while work is done to replace a defective fire line.

South High Street will be closed in both directions between Malako Street and Aupuni Street from 7 p.m. Monday, April 10 to 3 a.m. Tuesday, April 11.

A water service outage will occur from 10 p.m. Monday, April 10 to 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 and affect residents in the area including South High Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street; Malako Street between South High Street and Koeli Street; Koeli Street between Malako Street and Aupuni Street; and Aupuni Street between Koeli Street and South High Street. Residents in that area may experience low to no water pressure while the work is done.

For emergency repairs and updates, call the County of Maui Department of Water Supply at 808-270-7633.