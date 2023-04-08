The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): : Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction, between mile marker 6.62 to 6.64, at the intersection of Mikoi Place, from Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Mapu Drive will be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Right side shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Perimeter Road, from Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului to Kūʻau: Right shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 0 to 8.5, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Hamakuapoko: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 9.6 to 9.7, where the highway intersects with Hamakuapoko Road, on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

Kailua: Single lane closure and shift on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile marker 7.5 to 8, on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for raised crosswalk installation.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road to Kula Highway, on Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului to Waikapū: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0 to 3, in the vicinity of Dairy Road to just after Maui Lani Parkway, from Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.