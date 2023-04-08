Senator Hirono with Jack Beutell of Kunoa Cattle Company and the Hoeft ʻOhana from Island Mania Cassava Farm. PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono and Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi President and CEO, will visit three Hawaiʻi businesses on Monday that are participating in the Hawaiʻi on the Hill event in Washington D.C. this summer.

After a three-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US Senator Mazie Hirono, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi and State Honorary Chair, Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi, will host the 7th Annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill event, presented by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, between June 13-14, 2023, in Washington D.C.

“The Iconic Tiki” #02A – Packaging. Client: Hawaiian Host. SAE DESIGN GROUP. 2021 Pele Silver. PC: courtesy

The Monday visits will include stops at Hawaiian Host, LLC, the Pacific Gateway Center’s Culinary Business Incubator, and the Hawaiian Chip Company/Menehune Mac Candies facilities. The pair will meet with business owners and employees, sample products and tour the facilities.

More than 40 Hawaiʻi companies from a variety of industries will participate in a Welcome Reception, a Policy Summit with top national officials, the Taste of HOH event at the US Capitol and networking events with a local flavor.

“This Hawaiʻi on the Hill event helps my colleagues understand the unique products, food, culture, and history that make Hawaiʻi special. It also gives them a better understanding of the unique challenges that Hawaiʻi businesses face, especially now as the world recovers from the pandemic. It is an important opportunity for Hawaiʻi’s local business owners to meet with our nation’s decision makers. I’m looking forward to welcoming businesses from across Hawaiʻi back to Washington, D.C. to share our Aloha Spirit with my colleagues on Capitol Hill,” said Sen. Hirono.

Amy Hānaialiʻi. PC: Wendy Osher (Jan. 2023)

“This year, we are bringing Hawaii back to the Nation’s capitol and Hawaiʻi on the Hill will be impressive with over 40 local business represented, new networking events and live performances by renown vocalist, Amy Hānaialiʻi. In celebration of the 25 th anniversary of her landmark song Pālehua, Amy has added Hawaiʻi on the Hill as a stop on her tour. In partnership with Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, the CoC will host the Kamaʻāina Career Connect event to offer our kamaʻāina living in D.C. a chance to return home for careers in growing industries like defense, tech, cyber, engineering and more. Of course, our signature event is always Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill which gives our nation’s leaders the chance to sample local foods and speak with our businesses face-to-face at the capitol building,” said Menor-McNamara.

Hawaiʻi on the Hill Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, June 13:

8:30 a.m. – Talk Story with U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono

10 a.m. – Bus Tour of Local D.C. businesses

10:30 a.m. – Workforce Insights for Hawaiʻi businesses

6 p.m. – Welcome Reception

Wednesday, June 14:

9:30 a.m. – Policy Summit

4 p.m. – Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill

8 p.m. – Post Taste Reception

Thursday, June 15:

6 p.m. – Kamaʻāina Career Connect & Reception

Some events require prepaid tickets for entry. For more information visit cochawaii.org.

Hawaiʻi on the Hill is sponsored by Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaii Pacific Health, Alaska Airlines, The Queen’s Health Systems, Hawaiʻi Gas, Hawaiian Telcom, HMSA, The Honolulu Star Advertiser, HTDC, Jacob Engineers, Lappert’s Hawaiʻi, Matson, Nareit, United Airlines, the University of Hawaiʻi, American Savings Bank, Bayer, Hawaiʻi Captive Insurance Council, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiian Chip Company, Kauai Kookie LLC, Papa Ola Lokahi, Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, HFMA, Kauaʻi Chamber of Commerce, Kerry Kapoi LLC, Koloa Rum, Maui Chamber of Commerce, The Orchid Lei Company, County of Maui, US Chamber, Connext Global Solutions, and more.