





















The County of Maui Department of Management has submitted a Draft Environmental Assessment and Anticipated Finding of No Significant Impact for the Hālau of ʻOiwi Art in Wailuku, Maui.

The Hālau is designed to be a Hawaiian cultural and community center to help advance hula and native and local arts. The project site is located next to a municipal parking structure that is currently under construction in Wailuku.

The proposal calls for a two-story 46,000 square foot building, including an intermediary mezzanine. The design features a mix of workshop, studio, and learning space, a flexible event space, a kitchen, support office space, and an exhibit/reception area.

In addition, there will be smaller retail and restaurant spaces along Vineyard Street, an internal courtyard, and an outdoor gathering space with landscaped areas, according to the document.

The Hālau replaces the three-story County building that was originally proposed for the site as part of the Wailuku Civic Complex project. Construction for the WCC was not funded, but utility upgrades and property acquisitions were already in place, including improvements to Vineyard and Church streets, which are nearly complete.

According to the document, the Hālau is expected to break ground in 2024, with construction slated for completion in 2026.

The estimated construction cost is approximately $40 million, according to the DEA. The County of Maui has secured General Obligation Bond Funding in Fiscal Year 2023 and has been awarded $11 million in US Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, according to the draft document.

The Hālau may also seek state funding for other aspects of operations in the future, according to the DEA.

The Draft Environmental Assessment is available review in the April 8, 2023 issue of The Environmental Notice, on the State of Hawai‘i Environmental Review Program. Written comments must be received or postmarked by May 8, 2023.