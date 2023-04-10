Maui News

Draft EA filed for Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art, construction expected to start in 2024

By Wendy Osher
 April 10, 2023, 8:29 AM HST
* Updated April 10, 8:31 AM
  • County of Maui’s Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art. Conceptual Rendering of The Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art from Vineyard Street (subject to change). PC: Draft Environmental Assessment
  • Aerial imagery of existing site of Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art. PC: Draft Environmental Assessment
  • Conceptual Rendering of The Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art from the corner of Church and Vineyard Streets (subject to change). PC: Draft Environmental Assessment
  • Conceptual Landscape Plan for Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art (Source: PBR HAWAII & Associates Inc., preliminary and subject to change). PC: Draft Environmental Assessment
  • Kamalei Kawaʻa (L) and Cody Puno Pata (Middle) perform at an open house event for the proposed Hālau of ʻOiwi Art. PC: County of Maui
  • During the Open House on Friday, conceptual floor plans show various uses for space at the proposed Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art in Wailuku Town. The center may have space for classrooms, dance studios, arts workshop areas, events space and community gathering areas. Open House attendees were offered an opportunity to place a dot next to images they wanted to see at the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, as well as share feedback about the project. PC: County of Maui.

The County of Maui Department of Management has submitted a Draft Environmental Assessment and Anticipated Finding of No Significant Impact for the Hālau of ʻOiwi Art in Wailuku, Maui.

The Hālau is designed to be a Hawaiian cultural and community center to help advance hula and native and local arts. The project site is located next to a municipal parking structure that is currently under construction in Wailuku.

The proposal calls for a two-story 46,000 square foot building, including an intermediary mezzanine. The design features a mix of workshop, studio, and learning space, a flexible event space, a kitchen, support office space, and an exhibit/reception area.

In addition, there will be smaller retail and restaurant spaces along Vineyard Street, an internal courtyard, and an outdoor gathering space with landscaped areas, according to the document.

The Hālau replaces the three-story County building that was originally proposed for the site as part of the Wailuku Civic Complex project. Construction for the WCC was not funded, but utility upgrades and property acquisitions were already in place, including improvements to Vineyard and Church streets, which are nearly complete.

According to the document, the Hālau is expected to break ground in 2024, with construction slated for completion in 2026.

The estimated construction cost is approximately $40 million, according to the DEA. The County of Maui has secured General Obligation Bond Funding in Fiscal Year 2023 and has been awarded $11 million in US Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, according to the draft document.

The Hālau may also seek state funding for other aspects of operations in the future, according to the DEA.

The Draft Environmental Assessment is available review in the April 8, 2023 issue of The Environmental Notice, on the State of Hawai‘i Environmental Review Program. Written comments must be received or postmarked by May 8, 2023.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
