Lance Cagasan

Kamehameha Schools has named Lance Cagasan as poʻo māhele luna (upper division head) for grades 6-12 at its Maui campus in the ahupuaʻa of ʻAʻapueo. He is responsible for overseeing the development of personalized learning pathways that nurture and empower haumāna (students).

“Through Lance’s leadership and his commitment to our E Ola! Learner Outcomes, the unified grades 6-12 program will provide the rigor, excellence, and dedicated support needed to ensure that every student can kuʻupau – go the limit,” said Dr. Scott K. Parker, poʻo kula of Kamehameha Schools Maui.

Cagasan joined Kamehameha Schools Maui as a teacher 24 years ago. He has since served as a coach, vice principal, principal, assistant upper division head, and interim division head.

Prior to joining Kamehameha, he was a teacher with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education. He holds a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership from Chaminade University as well as a Professional Diploma from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

“I feel truly blessed to be entrusted with the kuleana to guide the continued growth of our innovative and collaborative learning environment,” Cagasan said. “Being surrounded by our haumāna who are firmly grounded in their Hawaiian identity inspires me daily in carrying out Ke Aliʻi Pauahi’s vision.”