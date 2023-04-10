Shark warning sign. Maui Now file photo.

A 58-year-old Honolulu man is recovering from leg injuries sustained from an apparent shark encounter early Sunday morning at Kewalo Basin on Oʻahu, authorities said.

Reports indicate an 8-foot tiger shark bit the man who was surfing in the area. Emergency medical service personnel were called just before 7 a.m.

When others came to the man’s aid they reported that a shark returned and was “acting aggressively,” according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The man was treated and transported to a trauma center.

Officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement assisted Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards in warning ocean goers in the area to stay out of the water.

Shark warning signs are posted and all surfers and swimmers are cautioned to stay out of the area until noon on Monday, April 10.

Standard shark protocols call for signs to stay up until lifeguards confirm the area is clear.