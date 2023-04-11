

































After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) will once again host the 7th Annual “Hawaiʻi on the Hill” event this June in Washington, D.C.

The two-day Hawaiʻi on the Hill event is a partnership between Senator Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi. It gives Hawaiʻi businesses the opportunity to meet directly with policymakers while also showcasing Hawaiʻi businesses and products to Members of Congress and the Washington, D.C. community.

In preparation for the event, happening in June, Sen. Hirono joined Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of the CoC, in visiting three Hawaiʻi businesses that will participate in the event this summer.

The visits included stops at Hawaiian Host, LLC; the Pacific Gateway Center’s Culinary Business Incubator; and the Hawaiian Chip Company/Menehune Mac Candies facilities. The businesses are among a list of 50 that will be showcased from Hawaiʻi this year.

The pair met with businessowners and employees, sampled products, and toured each of the facilities.

Sen. Hirono who serves as a member of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee said, “Hawaiʻi on the Hill helps my colleagues in Congress learn more about the unique products, food, culture, and history that make Hawaiʻi special and gives Hawaiʻi businesses the opportunity to connect directly with federal policymakers.”

She said the event also gives colleagues a better understanding of the unique challenges Hawaiʻi businesses face.

“We sampled some of the best products Hawaiʻi has to offer, but most importantly, we spoke with farmers, business owners and employees about their experiences over the past few years,” said Menor-McNamara.

“I am so impressed with our local business owners. They continue to innovate and reinvent themselves despite the challenges. Our local economy is resilient because our entrepreneurs support each other with new product collaborations and value-added merchandise. Hawaiʻi’s business community has so much to be proud of when we return to Washington D.C, this June,” she said.