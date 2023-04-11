Maui News

Water service outage to affect customers on Crater Rd. in Kula, April 11

April 11, 2023, 5:49 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A water service outage will occur along Crater Road in Kula from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 while work is done on a water line.

About 50 County of Maui Department of Water Supply customers will be affected.

For more information, call contractor PB Sullivan Construction Inc. at 808-281-8446.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Visitor Treated For Injuries Sustained In Alleged Assault In Kihei 2Kamehameha Schools Maui Names Lance Cagasan As Poʻo Mahele Luna 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 9 2023 4Surfer Injured By Apparent Shark Bite At Kewalo Basin On Oʻahu 5Maui Experts Hope To Catch Up In Battling Coquis Little Fire Ants Miconia 6Measles Infection Identified In Oʻahu International Traveler