Maui News
Water service outage to affect customers on Crater Rd. in Kula, April 11
A
A
A
A water service outage will occur along Crater Road in Kula from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 while work is done on a water line.
About 50 County of Maui Department of Water Supply customers will be affected.
For more information, call contractor PB Sullivan Construction Inc. at 808-281-8446.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments