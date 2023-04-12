The 2023 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a is schedule for Saturday, June 17, 2023, celebrating the theme “E ala e nā kini o ka ʻāina!” – Arise all people of the land! The deadline to submit an application is May 26, 2023.

Rules, judging criteria and parade entries are available online.

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade

Organizers are looking for more floats but welcome all kinds of participation.

Float: Any decorated, self-propelled vehicle, or a trailer, pulled by another vehicle which when decorated, no longer resembles said vehicle. Maximum height allowed is 20 feet from street level to the highest point.

Decorated Vehicle: Any vehicle (car, truck, golf cart, etc.) which still resembles the vehicle after decorations have been added. Maximum height allowed is 20 feet from street level to the highest point.

Marching Units: Precision drill teams, flag units, cheering squads, marching bands, military marching units, etc., whose movements or routines are in cadence or unison.

Walking Units: A group or organization whose members walk the route and do not qualify under the aforementioned category.

Divisions:

Commercial: Incorporated establishments in business for profit. Participants of this type have an entry fee of $50.

Non-Commercial: This includes nonprofit organizations, schools, community groups. Participants of this type have no entry fee.

Road closure notice:

Front Street will be closed Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Māla Bridge at the Cannery Mall to Shaw Street. No parking is allowed along Front Street. All cars will be towed at the driver’s expense. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Parking for the event is available at the Maui Outlets, Wharf Cinema Center (paid) and public parking at Luakini and Prison streets.

“Last year’s event was the first out of COVID and I could see how excited everyone was to be able to gather again, we had a great turn out, big crowd,” said coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “We’re hoping to have everyone return to Lahaina and celebrate Kamehameha together once again… Come and see our pā‘ū riders bedecked with their beautiful lei. They work all year round to present themselves”

Organizers note that the event is more of a commemoration than a celebration and is held in honor Hawaiʻi’s Aliʻi nui and his lineage.

“While everyone may have different reasons for a parade and while we want to have a fun filled opportunity for sharing your talents and highlighting your organization, this parade’s function is to honor our ali‘i nui, Kamehameha I and his lineage. Please consider this when creating what your participation piece will look like,” organizers advise.

The event is made possible with the help of the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, Lahaina Restoration Foundation and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club.