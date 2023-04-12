

















The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center announces a lineup of weekend events including Kamaʻāina Nights on Friday, April 21, and a hula themed Keiki Club on Saturday, April 22 in honor of Merrie Monarch.

Kamaʻāina Nights opens with Desmond Yap and the Maui Waena ‘Ukulele Band at center stage starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by Nā Hōkū Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Streetlight Candence from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Streetlight Candence is revered for their unique take on folk rock featuring a trio of Jonathon Franklin on violin, Ben Chai on banjo, and Clara Stegall on guitar. Their sound and lyricism have matured into the likes of The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers. Still, at its core, the music is what it has always been – acoustic and powerful, yet captivating all the same.

On Saturday from 10-11 a.m., Keiki Club will be happening in the Keiki Play Area. Keiki ages 5-12 years old are invited to join Kumu Luana Kawa‘a of Morning Mana‘o to learn basic Hawaiian language words and phrases. No previous experience is needed. In addition to the hour-long class, participants will have access to a Google classroom to practice with interactive learning tools outside of Keiki Club. The theme for this month’s class is hula, in honor of Merrie Monarch. To RVSP, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/keiki-club/.

“QKC is committed to promoting and perpetuating Hawaiian culture through live music, Hawaiian language, and reason for the whole ‘ohana to enjoy,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera.