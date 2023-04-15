Maui News

MPD seeks help in locating Lahaina woman and teen grandson in alleged case of custodial interference

April 15, 2023, 11:17 PM HST
* Updated April 15, 11:18 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Tabatha Darae Hazen, 53, of Lahaina and her grandson, Kainoa Nahina-Snoddy, 14. Photos courtesy: Maui Police Department. (Photos taken on April 6, 2023)

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Tabatha Darae Hazen, 53, of Lahaina, and her 14-year-old grandson, Kainoa Nahina-Snoddy.

Police say officers responded to the report against Hazen on Friday evening, April 14, 2023, after she allegedly failed to return her grandson to his father.

Police say Kainoa was reportedly on Maui spending time with his grandmother and was scheduled to return to Washington State on April 9, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Checks were made with Hazen’s friends and associates to locate Hazen but have proven unsuccessful, according to police. Hazen is known to operate a black  2000 Toyota Tacoma; bearing Hawaiʻi license plate number LLG458.

Hazen, also known as Tabatha Darae Paaga and Tabatha Miyamoto, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Tabatha Hazen or Kainoa Nahina-Snoody, to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Planning Commission Gives Unanimous Approval To New Sma And Shoreline Rules 2Iao Valley State Monument Reopens May 1 Reservations Now Needed For Out Of State Visitors 3Study Suggests Molokini Is Being Overused 4Miss Aloha Hula 2023 Title Goes To Oʻahu Dancer From Ka La ʻonohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe 5Four Maui Halau Compete In 60th Merrie Monarch Hula Festival 6Multi Platinum Music Producer Kerry Brown To Record Sunflower Farm Music Fest