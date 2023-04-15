Tabatha Darae Hazen, 53, of Lahaina and her grandson, Kainoa Nahina-Snoddy, 14. Photos courtesy: Maui Police Department. (Photos taken on April 6, 2023)

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Tabatha Darae Hazen, 53, of Lahaina, and her 14-year-old grandson, Kainoa Nahina-Snoddy.

Police say officers responded to the report against Hazen on Friday evening, April 14, 2023, after she allegedly failed to return her grandson to his father.

Police say Kainoa was reportedly on Maui spending time with his grandmother and was scheduled to return to Washington State on April 9, 2023.

Checks were made with Hazen’s friends and associates to locate Hazen but have proven unsuccessful, according to police. Hazen is known to operate a black 2000 Toyota Tacoma; bearing Hawaiʻi license plate number LLG458.

Hazen, also known as Tabatha Darae Paaga and Tabatha Miyamoto, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Tabatha Hazen or Kainoa Nahina-Snoody, to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.