Maui Business

Traci Fujita named the Council’s representative on MEO Board

April 17, 2023, 2:27 PM HST
Traci Fujita.

Traci Fujita, who currently serves as the director of the Office of Council Services, has joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors, filling the Council representative spot.

Fujita replaced Council Member Tasha Kama, who resigned from the board on March 9.

The 21-member board consists of representatives of government, businesses and the community served by the 58-year-old anti-poverty Community Action Agency. The board sets policy for the nonprofit agency and hires and evaluates the CEO.

Fujita’s appointment was approved by the board on March 13.

She has served the County of Maui for 26 years, including as legal counsel and in Cabinet-level positions. In the community, Fujita currently is the director of the Rinzai Zen Mission, secretary of the Hawaiʻi All Stars Rainbow Fund and Baldwin High School Cheer fundraising coordinator.

A graduate of Baldwin High, Fujita is a lawyer, earning her juris doctorate from Golden Gate University. She received her bachelor of science from San Francisco State University.

“I am excited to serve on MEOʻs board and hope to help MEO in any way I can,” Fujita shared in her application.

