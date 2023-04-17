Maui Activities

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts Spring Open House, April 28

April 17, 2023, 8:51 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Graduates of UH Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music, Kūikawā, will be performing onstage at UH Maui College on April 28. Photo courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
  • Craft vendors will be selling their creations in preparation for Mother’s Day. Photo courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
  • UHMC Campus. Photo courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
  • Keiki having fun with kids’ games and getting prizes at a previous UH Maui College Open House event. Photo courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
  • UH Maui College Student Daniel Valente preps for an e-sports competition. Photo courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts a Spring Open House on Friday, April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Kahului campus’ Great Lawn and Pā‘ina Building dining area.

“This is a great opportunity for recent high school grads, high school juniors and seniors, and non-traditional students thinking about earning a certificate or degree or just updating or enhancing their skills to see the many fantastic options available at our college,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “Many of our programs will have information booths at the Open House.” 

This free Open House is open to the public.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to informational booths, there will be entertainment by Kūikawā and Wai-Knot, craft booths, a car show, an art exhibition, games for the keiki, an e-sports arena and videogame arcade, and prepared foods for purchase.

Attendees are invited to bring a refillable water bottle, mat, blanket or beach chair.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Merrie Monarch Festival 2023 Results Oʻahu Halau Wins Overall Maui Halau Takes Kane Title 2Custodial Interference Mpd Seeks Help In Locating Lahaina Woman And Teen Grandson 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 16 2023 4Iao Valley State Monument Reopens May 1 Reservations Now Needed For Out Of State Visitors 5Duckine Restaurant Partners With Chef Maui Cookie Lady For Sweet Spicy Treat 6Maui Planning Commission Gives Unanimous Approval To New Sma And Shoreline Rules