

















The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts a Spring Open House on Friday, April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Kahului campus’ Great Lawn and Pā‘ina Building dining area.

“This is a great opportunity for recent high school grads, high school juniors and seniors, and non-traditional students thinking about earning a certificate or degree or just updating or enhancing their skills to see the many fantastic options available at our college,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “Many of our programs will have information booths at the Open House.”

This free Open House is open to the public.

In addition to informational booths, there will be entertainment by Kūikawā and Wai-Knot, craft booths, a car show, an art exhibition, games for the keiki, an e-sports arena and videogame arcade, and prepared foods for purchase.

Attendees are invited to bring a refillable water bottle, mat, blanket or beach chair.