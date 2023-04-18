Maui News

Flood Watch through Wednesday afternoon

April 18, 2023, 8:28 AM HST
Satellite imagery, April 18, 2023. PC: NOAA/NWS

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Maui County, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi from tonight through Wednesday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service reports that a vigorous front will move over the islands later today, bringing strong and gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The front is expected to stall and weaken near the Big Island on Thursday, then dissipate by Friday, according to the NWS.

The NWS advises that conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.

